ian-ziering-pays-tribute-to-luke-perry-1-year-after-‘bh-90210’-star’s-death:-‘the-pain-of-loss-lasts-forever’

Ian Ziering took to Instagram on Mar. four to share a throwback picture and a candy caption that exposed his ache over shedding his former co-star Luke Perry a yr in the past.
Ian Ziering, 55, expressed his unhappiness on the one yr anniversary of Luke Perry‘s shocking death on Mar. 4 and it was truly touching to see. The Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a black and white Instagram photo of him and Luke posing together and smiling and a heartbreaking caption in which he revealed his feelings about missing his friend. “Hard to believe it’s been a yr since shedding Luke. Although time heals wounds, the ache of loss lasts endlessly. Miss you a lot pal. #RIPLuke,” the caption learn.
Followers despatched comforting needs to Ian within the feedback of his publish and likewise shared their very own unhappiness about Luke. “I can’t believe it’s been a year! Seem like only yesterday #RIPLuke,” one fan wrote whereas one other mentioned, Undoubtedly does suck!! He was such an incredible actor!! Watching reruns of 90210 as I sort this!!! 😢💙” “A YEAR😩Damn time flies….Gone but not forgotten ❤️,” a 3rd commented.
Luke’s former co-stars have been posting nothing however good issues concerning the late actor ever since his passing after affected by an enormous ischemic stroke in 2019. Lili Reinhart, 23, who co-starred with Luke on Riverdale, took to her Twitter on Feb. 19 to disclose she had a dream of him and believes it was his spirit visiting her. “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” the tweet learn. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”
We’ll be looking out to see if any extra of Luke’s co-stars take to social media on the anniversary of his loss of life.