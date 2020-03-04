ian-ziering-pays-tribute-to-luke-perry-1-year-after-‘bh-90210’-star’s-death:-‘the-pain-of-loss-lasts-forever’

Ian Ziering took to Instagram on Mar. four to share a throwback picture and a candy caption that exposed his ache over shedding his former co-star Luke Perry a yr in the past.

Ian Ziering, 55, expressed his unhappiness on the one yr anniversary of Luke Perry‘s shocking death on Mar. 4 and it was truly touching to see. The Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a black and white Instagram photo of him and Luke posing together and smiling and a heartbreaking caption in which he revealed his feelings about missing his friend. “Hard to believe it’s been a yr since shedding Luke. Although time heals wounds, the ache of loss lasts endlessly. Miss you a lot pal. #RIPLuke,” the caption learn.

Followers despatched comforting needs to Ian within the feedback of his publish and likewise shared their very own unhappiness about Luke. “I can’t believe it’s been a year! Seem like only yesterday #RIPLuke,” one fan wrote whereas one other mentioned, Undoubtedly does suck!! He was such an incredible actor!! Watching reruns of 90210 as I sort this!!! 😢💙” “A YEAR😩Damn time flies….Gone but not forgotten ❤️,” a 3rd commented.

Luke’s former co-stars have been posting nothing however good issues concerning the late actor ever since his passing after affected by an enormous ischemic stroke in 2019. Lili Reinhart, 23, who co-starred with Luke on Riverdale, took to her Twitter on Feb. 19 to disclose she had a dream of him and believes it was his spirit visiting her. “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” the tweet learn. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”