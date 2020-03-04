‘i-was-furious’:-mother-says-transgender-daughter-was-pulled-out-of-high-school-dance

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (CBS Native) — A mom in Georgia says she was “furious” when she realized her daughter was pulled out of a college dance due to her identification as a transgender feminine.

Charissa Mehojah says her 13-year-old transgender daughter was sporting a black shirt, black slacks, eye shadow and a rose in her hair when she was pulled out of a Valentine’s Day dance at Rice Creek College in Port Wentworth, simply northwest of Savannah.

“I was livid,” she instructed WJCL. “All she was wearing was an outfit that I or you would wear to go out to eat with a loved one.”

Mehojah says her daughter was pulled out the dance and remoted within the faculty library.

Rice Creek College in Port Wentworth, Georgia. (Credit score: Savannah-Chatham County Public College System)

“[She was] crying and upset because this was the first time that she ever was able to express who she is inside in a public setting,” she stated.

Mehojah says a college counselor instructed her she eliminated her daughter as a result of she was sporting a fancy dress. She says when she defined to the counselor and principal that her daughter is transgender, the principal requested her for “medical proof.”

“Rather than just apologizing and correcting the behavior, they asked me for medical proof that my daughter is transgender,” stated Mehojah.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public College System stated it’s “working closely with the family to ensure the student is provided a supportive, caring learning environment,” however denied asking for “medical proof” that Mehojah’s daughter is transgender.

“Our information does not support the claim that the school principal asked for ‘medical proof’ in this situation. Rather, the word ‘medical’ was referenced when explaining the basis for certain policy exceptions.”

Mehojah says the principal has verbally apologized to her daughter, however nobody has contacted her.

“Your formative years is when you start forming who you are at your core. You should be able to express that,” stated Mehojah.