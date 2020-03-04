how-jennifer-garner-helped-save-ben-affleck’s-new-movie-the-way-back

Ben Affleck‘s alcoholic relapse virtually misplaced him his function within the new movie The Means Again. Then ex-wife Jennifer Garner stepped in.

In October, the actor fell off the wagon. Footage of him wanting intoxicated outdoors a Halloween celebration went viral. Affleck, who virtually undergone three rehab stints over the previous 17 years, once more sought remedy. He has spoken about his restoration in press interviews for The Means Again, by which he performs a former basketball star and former alcoholic who hopes for a comeback along with his new job as a basketball coach.

“Simply as we began prepping the film, Ben fell off the wagon,” director Gavin O’Connor advised 34th Avenue journal in a current interview. “So he ended up going to rehab, and I did not know if the film was over. The studio actually thought the film was over. His ex–spouse Jennifer Garner known as me up, and advised me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him. She mentioned, ‘Gavin, he is asking you, please do not pull the plug on the film, he actually needs to do that.'”