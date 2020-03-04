how-ap-called-california-for-sanders-before-a-single-vote-was-counted

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – As quickly as polls closed in California at eight p.m. Pacific Time, The Related Press referred to as Bernie Sanders the winner of the most important prize on Tremendous Tuesday. The AP referred to as the state’s Democratic presidential major for the Vermont senator regardless that no votes from Tuesday had but been counted.

The information company did so primarily based on outcomes from AP VoteCast, its wide-ranging survey of the American voters. That election analysis captures the views of voters on whom they vote for, and why.

The VoteCast survey discovered Sanders with a convincing lead in California, with no path for Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden to catch up. Partially, that’s as a result of VoteCast discovered Sanders with an enormous lead in early votes mailed in earlier than Tuesday’s election.

Lots of these ballots had been solid earlier than Biden’s commanding win in South Carolina and earlier than Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race. Which means the trailing candidate would want to make up numerous floor within the vote solid in particular person by voters at polling locations Tuesday. However VoteCast discovered that vote, too, additionally favored Sanders.

AP VoteCast is performed by NORC on the College of Chicago for The Related Press and Fox Information.

© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.