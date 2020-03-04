here’s-where-kylie-jenner-and-travis-scott-stand-amid-reconciliation-rumors

EXCLUSIVE!
No, actually…are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott again collectively? A supply tells E! Information that “slowly issues appear to be main again to a romantic relationship.”
Kylie, 22, has been fueling rumors that she and the 27-year-old rapper, father of their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have rekindled their romance following their 2019 with some curious Instagram pics. This weekend, she shared a collection of throwback photos of the 2 wanting cozy at an NBA sport in 2017, once they first began hanging out, and in addition posted a photograph of herself carrying a pair of sneakers Travis had designed for Nike. As well as, Kylie and Travis have additionally reunited a number of occasions over the previous few months as they co-parent Stormi.
“Kylie’s not making something official, however all indicators level to her and Travis being collectively,” a supply informed E! Information on Wednesday. “He is over on a regular basis and she or he could be very completely happy when he is round. She’s not excited by seeing anybody else and is not going out as a lot. She’s happiest being with Travis and Stormi. They’re getting alongside nice and get a lot pleasure out of being dad and mom collectively.”
“Kylie is in a fantastic place with Travis and slowly issues appear to be main again to a romantic relationship,” the supply continued. “They’re greatest mates and do not wish to be with anybody however one another.”
Kylie and Travis haven’t commented on the standing of their relationship.
E! Information had discovered in October that the 2 had been “taking house aside,” two years after they started their relationship. One other supply had informed E! Information final month that “Kylie and Travis usually are not formally again collectively however are execs at co-parenting Stormi at this level,” including, “Stormi retains them very shut and they’re on wonderful phrases.”
