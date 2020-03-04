here’s-where-kylie-jenner-and-travis-scott-stand-amid-reconciliation-rumors

No, actually…are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott again collectively? A supply tells E! Information that “slowly issues appear to be main again to a romantic relationship.”

Kylie, 22, has been fueling rumors that she and the 27-year-old rapper, father of their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have rekindled their romance following their 2019 with some curious Instagram pics. This weekend, she shared a collection of throwback photos of the 2 wanting cozy at an NBA sport in 2017, once they first began hanging out, and in addition posted a photograph of herself carrying a pair of sneakers Travis had designed for Nike. As well as, Kylie and Travis have additionally reunited a number of occasions over the previous few months as they co-parent Stormi.

“Kylie’s not making something official, however all indicators level to her and Travis being collectively,” a supply informed E! Information on Wednesday. “He is over on a regular basis and she or he could be very completely happy when he is round. She’s not excited by seeing anybody else and is not going out as a lot. She’s happiest being with Travis and Stormi. They’re getting alongside nice and get a lot pleasure out of being dad and mom collectively.”

“Kylie is in a fantastic place with Travis and slowly issues appear to be main again to a romantic relationship,” the supply continued. “They’re greatest mates and do not wish to be with anybody however one another.”