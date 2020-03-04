here’s-what-to-expect-from-thursday’s-weather-forecast

The Boston area is in for a pleasing day on Thursday following a blustery Wednesday.

It will likely be shiny and sunny with winds a lot lighter Wednesday’s gusts. Excessive temperatures might be within the higher 40s to low 50s with some spots presumably making it to the mid 50s.

Wanting forward, temperatures will drop on Friday, and there’s an opportunity for rain presumably altering over to mild snow Friday night time into Saturday.

Take a look at what’s taking place with Boston climate proper now on our live-updating radar map.