here’s-what-the-pundits-and-political-journalists-are-saying-about-elizabeth-warren’s-weak-super-tuesday

As she hunkers down together with her advisers within the wake of a disappointing Tremendous Tuesday, it stays to be seen whether or not Elizabeth Warren will keep within the race for the Democratic nomination. In the meantime, there’s been no scarcity of punditry and evaluation geared toward what went improper for the Massachusetts senator, even in her residence state. Right here’s a sampling.

Politico: “Warren group turns grim after Tremendous Tuesday wipeout“

“Warren’s campaign declined to comment on her next steps after her dismal Super Tuesday performance. But allies who speak regularly with the campaign say the mood was bleak. A small wave of last-minute endorsements from groups like EMILY’s List, along with late financial help from a super PAC, did not significantly move the needle. That’s left the Warren campaign to wonder whether a path forward exists.”

The Boston Globe: “After a disappointing Tremendous Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren’s path to the nomination is narrower than ever“

“There is no way around it: A campaign that had confidently predicted on Feb. 11 that she would finish in the top two in eight out of 14 Super Tuesday states must now reckon with the fact that she may not finish better than third anywhere.”

Megan McArdle, The Washington Publish: “Elizabeth Warren centered on her core voters. There weren’t sufficient of them.“

“Warren’s problem is that loyalty can’t substitute for numbers, and there just aren’t that many people in the United States who long to elect our first Wonk in Chief. This election cycle has been educational for any professional who has thought that the most important qualities in a presidential candidate are abstract verbal fluency, appealing anecdotes and a penchant for producing lengthy white papers. In point of fact, these are better qualifications for a journalist than a retail politician.”

Michelle Cottle, The New York Occasions: “Perhaps Subsequent Time, Women“

“For a while last fall, Ms. Warren was the candidate with the mojo. But she came under heavy fire from her rivals, seemed to flip-flop on Medicare for all, stumbled and never recovered. Faring poorly in the early contests, she all but vanished from the discussion. Even before Tuesday, her campaign acknowledged that a path to the nomination would require her to somehow triumph at a brokered convention. Put more simply: She’s done.”

Matthew Walther, The Week: “What’s Elizabeth Warren’s endgame?“

“There is still a very good chance that none of the candidates will secure the 1991 delegates necessary to win on the first ballot. Some reports suggest that she envisions a scenario in which party elites decide that she represents the closest thing to a viable medium between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, a moderate-progressive consensus candidate who can unite the party and the nation. This is lunacy, of course, but candidates every bit as much as journalists need fantasies of this kind to make these contests interesting.”

NPR: “What’s Subsequent For Warren After A Disappointing Tremendous Tuesday?“

“Perhaps another illustration of Warren’s difficult position is that she was the first-place, second-choice candidate in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. That poll showed her to be the second choice of 23% of Democrats, buoyed in particular by Bernie Sanders supporters. That put her well past the next-highest candidate, Sanders, at 14%. In short: many voters may see her as a candidate they could vote for, but not enough see her as their top choice.”

Vox: “Why Elizabeth Warren is staying within the race“

“Warren’s ability to do well on Super Tuesday hinged on good performances in delegate-rich states like California, Colorado, and Virginia, which at least at this point appears not to have happened. She still doesn’t even necessarily have to win — she just has to clear the 15 percent threshold in California and get a significant enough number of delegates to deny either Sanders or Biden the nomination outright.”