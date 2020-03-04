Health Officials Investigating Possible Case Of Coronavirus In Philadelphia

By CBS3 Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An individual in Philadelphia is being investigated for a doable case of coronavirus. Nonetheless, the Well being Division says the danger of an infection for the typical Philadelphian may be very low.

There are nonetheless no confirmed circumstances in Philadelphia or the remainder of the Delaware Valley.

In the case of respiratory sicknesses like Covid-19, kids and the aged are the most definitely to undergo extreme penalties.

