Havlin brings up landmark win

By
Gsr
-
0
1
havlin-brings-up-landmark-win

Wednesday four March 2020 15:51, UK

Cracksman and Robert Havlin win their maiden at Newmarket.

Picture:
Robert Havlin rode Cracksman to win his maiden

Robert Havlin registered his 1,000th profession winner when Pitcher’s Level led all through within the Ladbrokes The place The Nation Performs Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Havlin, who has spent a big portion of his profession based mostly at John Gosden’s highly effective Newmarket steady, introduced the 10-11 favorite dwelling a simple three-length winner from market rival London Arch.

It was becoming that his landmark success got here on a horse skilled by Gosden.

Amongst his profession highlights Havlin has ridden the likes of Journey, Richard Pankhurst, Mehdaayih and Wissahickon to success – and Gosden has at all times credited him for being an enormous cog within the wheel of his highly-successful Clarehaven yard.

Havlin has helped nurture the careers of among the greats that Gosden has skilled lately – akin to Kingman, Oasis Dream, Cracksman and, after all, Allow.

