havlin-brings-up-landmark-win

Robert Havlin registered his 1,000th profession winner when Pitcher’s Level led all through within the Ladbrokes The place The Nation Performs Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Havlin, who has spent a big portion of his profession based mostly at John Gosden’s highly effective Newmarket steady, introduced the 10-11 favorite dwelling a simple three-length winner from market rival London Arch.

It was becoming that his landmark success got here on a horse skilled by Gosden.

Amongst his profession highlights Havlin has ridden the likes of Journey, Richard Pankhurst, Mehdaayih and Wissahickon to success – and Gosden has at all times credited him for being an enormous cog within the wheel of his highly-successful Clarehaven yard.

Havlin has helped nurture the careers of among the greats that Gosden has skilled lately – akin to Kingman, Oasis Dream, Cracksman and, after all, Allow.