harper-defends-title-against-jonas-on-sky-sports

Terri Harper faces Natasha Jonas on April 24, dwell on Sky Sports activities

Terri Harper will make the primary defence of her WBC super-featherweight title in an all-British showdown with Natasha Jonas on the Doncaster Dome within the newest instalment of the JD NXTGEN collection on Friday April 24, dwell on Sky Sports activities.

Harper (10-0, 5 KOs) created historical past in Sheffield final month as she dethroned long-reigning world champion Eva Wahlstrom to grow to be the primary British girl to win a WBC title and, in doing so, the Denaby native introduced herself as a brand new star of British boxing.

Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs), Nice Britain’s first-ever Olympic feminine boxer, bounced again from her sole profession loss in opposition to Viviane Obenauf in 2018 with three wins in a row over Feriche Mashauri, Bec Connolly and Bianka Majlath, and the world novice bronze medallist is out to trigger an upset on away territory.

0:50 Harper is the WBC super-featherweight champion after she outpointed Eva Wahlstrom in Sheffield Harper is the WBC super-featherweight champion after she outpointed Eva Wahlstrom in Sheffield

1:27 Harper reacts to changing into world champion Harper reacts to changing into world champion

“We’re not ready round and I am excited to return to the Doncaster Dome the place I made my skilled debut,” stated Harper. “It may be a bit particular making the primary defence of my WBC title in entrance of my hometown followers in Doncaster – I am trying ahead to the reception that I’ll obtain.

“Natasha had the loss in opposition to Viviane Obenauf however we’re not overlooking her as a result of one loss would not outline you as a boxer. She’s going to come back and attempt to get the win so we have got to coach actually onerous for this and be ready for the most effective Natasha.

“There is a little bit of strain on me as I’ve simply received the WBC belt and I do not need to lose it on my first defence. I’ll practice like I have not even received it but. I have not had a lot time to take a seat again and give it some thought all, it has been very hectic however it is time to get again to the intense coaching subsequent week.

“Hopefully we are able to begin taking a look at different world titles after April 24, however I simply need to carry on having fun with what I am doing, getting the wins, getting the expertise below my belt and pushing forwards. I need to be preventing the most effective women on the market and difficult myself.”

Jonas stated: “From what I’ve seen, Terri is younger, match and hungry. She’s explosive and fast and I fee her skill-wise as a boxer. I simply clearly suppose I am higher!

“I am not going to offer away any recreation plan and I am positive she thinks she’s seen weaknesses in me too, however I will not actually discuss her weaknesses – it is extra about my strengths. If I implement what I am greatest at then what she’s good at will not be related.

“This implies all the things. I bought again into the skilled facet of boxing as a result of I feel there have been issues I did not obtain as an novice that I wished to. I am attempting to take action as a professional so I can say I am pleased with what I did. It will be robust. It at all times is. This can be a robust sport. I simply suppose I can do it. It will be a dream come true.”

Liverpool’s Jonas is the challenger

Jonas goals to finish Harper’s reign shortly

Adam Smith, Sky Sports activities’ head of boxing improvement, stated: “We’re massively excited for Terri Harper’s WBC super-featherweight title conflict in opposition to Natasha Jonas, an exciting first defence for Britain’s new world champion in opposition to ‘Miss GB’.

“Terri continues her wonderful success story, returning to her hometown as a world champion after defeating Eva Wahlstrom in entrance of the Sky Sports activities cameras on an emotional night in Sheffield.

“I watched Natasha’s enthralling encounter with Katie Taylor on the London 2012 Video games, an electrical environment, and he or she will likely be decided to show her class within the largest bout of her skilled profession.

“It is one other implausible addition to our Saturday night time schedule as we showcase a few of Britain’s greatest boxing expertise.”

Elsewhere on the cardboard, undefeated Northampton expertise Chantelle Cameron (12-0, 7 KOs) continues her march in direction of a world title shot after successful WBC remaining eliminators in two separate divisions final 12 months and British title challenger Kieron Conway (14-1-1, three KOs) goals to make his case for additional title photographs in 2020.

Sheffield welterweight Anthony Tomlinson (12-0, 7 KOs) returns after his British and Commonwealth title eliminator win and Sheffield’s rising super-lightweight starlet Dalton Smith (4-0, three KOs) stays busy.

Leeds featherweight Hopey Value (2-0, 1 KO) fights again within the UK after his look on this Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 undercard and common Watford super-bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) appears to construct on her sensational KO win at York Corridor in December.