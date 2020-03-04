hailey-baldwin,-sofia-richie-&-23-more-stars-who-have-slayed-in-high-boots-&-mini-dresses

Speak about a killer combo! Stars like Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin & so many extra are rocking knee-high boots with mini clothes, & trying fabulous whereas doing so!

A few of our favourite celebrities are providing us some main style-inpso! With springtime simply across the nook, a favourite look worn by a slew of starlets is making a triumphant return: mini clothes and knee-high boots! It may be fairly a problem to decorate for the in-between of winter and spring. Some days supply hotter temperatures match for a flirty T-shirt gown, however different days drastically fall again into chillier territory, with many choosing the knee-high boots to remain heat. As a modern compromise, why not mix the 2? That’s what so many stars have been doing, and we’re having a look again on the trend moments the place these celebs turned the pavement into their very own private catwalk!

One star who has been rocking this development for the previous few seasons is Sofia Richie. The mannequin, 21, attended a lunch for her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie at hotspot Nobu Malibu on July 1, 2019 sporting a skin-tight mini gown with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots! Putting a fierce pose for photographers, Sofia seemed assured and attractive within the look that labored as properly for summer time because it may for spring!

However this development isn’t simply made for semi-casual events. Taylor Swift put her personal spin on the development when she attended the 47th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 24. The “Lover” songstress, 30, hit the purple carpet simply earlier than she was honored with the Artist of the Decade award sporting a glimmering inexperienced Julien Macdonald gown with knee-high black boots designed by Casadei. Taylor’s side-swept hair and fringe framed her face superbly as she struck a pose earlier than hitting certainly one of music’s largest fan-voted award ceremonies! The singer confirmed which you could completely pull off this look even for a proper event.

Some nights, nonetheless, you simply need to dress up and head out in town with buddies for dinner! That’s simply what Hailey Baldwin did throughout Paris Style Week on Feb. 26. The mannequin, 23, had a enjoyable evening out within the metropolis sporting a mini gown by Mulberry with knee-high brown boots by Amina Muaddi, and a cream coloured bag designed by Bottega Veneta. The newly-minted Mrs. Bieber‘s mocha coloured ensemble was really an ideal match within the ultimate few days of February earlier than ushering in spring through the month of March! Hailey, whose make-up was finished to convey out her pure magnificence, seemed so trend ahead for her evening out!

