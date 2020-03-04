Gwen Stefani Cozies Up To Blake Shelton As They Pack On The PDA At The Park — Pics

Get a room you two! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton acted all lovey dovey with each other throughout their romantic outing in Los Angeles.

Might these two be any extra in love? (Insert Chandler Bing voice from Buddies right here). Gwen Stefani, 50, appeared completely satisfied as may be whereas cozying up together with her principal squeeze Blake Shelton, 43, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 29. The longtime couple took PDA to a complete new degree throughout their sunny outing by holding one another tightly in many various positions. The “Hollaback Girl” singer at one level gazed up at her nation crooner beau whereas sporting a “Nobody But You” hooded sweater, named after the duet she sang with him! She paired the relaxed look with colourful pants and sneakers together with her seaside blonde hair up in a bun. Gwen additionally accessorized the ensemble with a pair of stunner shades and a bunch of necklaces that drooped all the best way right down to her chest.

Blake, in the meantime, wearing his regular cozy vogue in a blue button down shirt, pale denims, boots and a baseball cap. He appeared equally as completely satisfied to be together with her as she was with him throughout their day out in La La land. They have been additionally noticed warmly embracing with a giant hug whereas grinning from ear to ear at each other. He acquired up shut and private with the Grammy winner even additional by placing his arms round her waist aspect from the again as they took the day in. Aww!

The singing duo had a bunch of actually superb moments occur between them in the course of the month of February. Gwen wished her “angel boy” Apollo (who she shares with ex-husband Gavis Rossdale, 54), a cheerful sixth birthday on Friday, February, 28, on Instagram that included a snap of the three of them fortunately smiling for the digital camera.

The group went wild on Wednesday, February 19, when Gwen & Blake took to the stage throughout her Las Vegas residency the place they carried out their music “Nobody But You”! Right here’s hoping these superb life moments between them maintain coming!