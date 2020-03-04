grey-has-quite-the-proposition-for-dex-in-this-stumptown-sneak-peek

EXCLUSIVE!
Oh, motel life. That is the scenario Stumptown‘s Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) and Gray McConnell (Jake Johnson) discover themselves in whereas making the trek to Los Angeles from Portland in Dex’s greater than gently used automobile.
“That is hell,” Gray says within the unique sneak peek above.
“Come on, we’re on an journey! Discovering new locations,” Dex counters.
Certain, they’re in a room with just one mattress, however, “Hey, hell has a minibar,” Dex optimistically factors out.
After they exhaust all of the tiny bottles of alcohol, Dex and Gray then flip their consideration to the TV…which solely appears to be enjoying porn. Whereas they’re lower than enthused with the porn choices, it does immediate Gray to suggest somewhat motel hanky panky.
“A one-time deal?” Dex asks.
“We’re two grown adults sharing somewhat mattress,” Gray says.
“Nobody is aware of us right here,” Dex says.
Hey, that is how their friendship began, would yet one more time mess up the nice factor they have happening?
Whereas the temptation is there…they in the end name it quits. Or do they? Click on play on the video above for extra.
Within the Wednesday, March four episode, “All Quiet on the Dextern Entrance,” Dex takes on a brand new case serving to am different who misplaced custody of her kids, but it surely triggers parallels and PTSD to her time in Afghanistan. After the recollections come again, she begins to spiral and should face the explanations behind Benny’s loss of life. In the meantime. Gray and Tookie (Adrian Martinez) coach Ansel (Cole Sibus) on find out how to ask a woman out on a date.
Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
