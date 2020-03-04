Govinda wonât have a cameo in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khanâs Coolie No.1

Again in 2017, David Dhawan launched the movie Judwaa 2 which was a remake of his personal movie Judwaa (1997). The director made positive that his authentic lead Salman Khan was a part of the remake even when it was for a brief cameo. In reality, the final 5 minutes the place Salman is seen grooving with Varun Dhawan turned one of many highlights of the movie.

The king of comedies is all set to make his return with the remake of Coolie No 1 and we had been hoping that Govinda too would make an look on this movie as he was part of the unique. Nevertheless, author Farhad Samji revealed to an leisure portal that there isn’t a scope for the celebrity’s cameo. He stated as a lot they wish to have him, and from the inception of this movie it’s been a homage to Govinda, there was no talks about him enjoying a particular look within the movie.



Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The 2 actors are tremendous excited for this one and they are going to be seen shaking a leg to the hit numbers like Ishq Hai Suhana and Tujhe Mirchi Lagi Toh Principal Kya Karoon.