gordon-hayward,-john-mcenroe-share-a-love-of-this-game

Gordon Hayward Sr. was most likely a bit jealous of his son Tuesday night.

Earlier than the Celtics’ sport in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets at TD Backyard, Hayward Jr. bought an opportunity to fulfill tennis legend John McEnroe, his father’s favourite tennis participant rising up in Indiana. The 2 chatted for a bit on middle courtroom earlier than McEnroe took a number of photographs on the parquet. (Few truly went within the basket.)

“I used to play highschool basketball,’’ mentioned a smiling McEnroe, on the town to advertise the Laver Cup, a three-day tennis match coming to TD Backyard in September. “I don’t suppose these guys can be too threatened by my basketball capacity.’’

John McEnroe shoots a basketball. —Photograph by Adam Glanzman/Getty Photos for The Laver Cup

Tuesday wasn’t the primary time Hayward and the 61-year-old McEnroe had met. McEnroe visited Salt Lake Metropolis for a tennis exhibition in 2014 when Hayward was a member of the Utah Jazz, so the pair bought an opportunity to rally for a bit on a tennis courtroom.

“He can hit a reasonably good ball,’’ mentioned McEnroe, who shortly certified his praise. “For a basketball participant.’’

Hayward began taking part in tennis when he was 5 years previous. His mother and father, who each performed, launched him and his twin sister, Heather, to the game. The pair competed in blended doubles, and even gained a number of tournaments collectively, however Hayward mentioned singles was his main focus.

“I preferred singles manner higher than doubles,’’ Hayward mentioned. “I simply form of preferred all the things being on you as a person. I like that facet of tennis: You’ve bought to select your self up. Whether or not you’re having success or not, it’s all on you.’’

Rising up in Indiana, Hayward juggled a number of sports activities by means of center faculty earlier than concentrating on simply tennis and basketball as soon as he bought to Brownsburg Excessive. Rail-thin at 5 toes 11 inches his freshman yr, he truly contemplated quitting basketball. He thought he was higher at tennis, and will pursue a profession in faculty.

“My mother and father had been each 5-foot-10, so I didn’t know if I might develop,’’ mentioned Hayward, now a 6-Eight swingman with the Celtics. “I wished to play a sport in faculty, and tennis was trying an increasing number of like the better route.’’

Though Hayward didn’t compete on the nationwide stage, he participated in native USTA tournaments and held the No. 1 singles spot for 3 years in highschool. To attempt to win a state title, he even skipped AAU basketball the summer season earlier than his senior yr. (He ended up shedding to the eventual winner.)

Sticking to basketball, how­ever, clearly paid off for Hayward, now in his 10th NBA season. He sees some carryover between the sports activities, particularly the emphasis on lateral motion, the power to vary course, and the necessity for brief bursts of power. He ­additionally credit tennis for serving to him set up a powerful psychological sport.

“You’re on an island on the market by your self, so you need to determine pull your self collectively,’’ he mentioned. “In basketball, there are occasions the place you’ve bought to do the identical factor and transfer on to the following play. There’s no higher sport than tennis to maneuver onto the following play. Each single time some extent’s over, you win or lose, you bought to play the following one.’’

Had he caught to tennis, Hayward imagines his sport would have been much like 6-10 American John Isner, somebody he has cast a relationship with over time. Hayward initially was a baseliner, his athleticism facilitating sturdy courtroom protection, however after he hit a progress spurt, hovering to 6-Eight his senior yr of highschool, his coach inspired him to undertake extra of a serve-and-volley fashion — the core of Isner’s sport.

“He’s an excellent 2 or three inches taller than me, however I’d wish to suppose if I had been to play on the tour, I might be one thing like him,’’ Hayward mentioned.

To cap their assembly, Hayward and McEnroe exchanged “jerseys.’’ Hayward gave McEnroe a customized inexperienced Celtics jersey, and McEnroe gifted him a pink Group World jacket for the Laver Cup. As McEnroe was strolling away, NBC Sports activities commentator and former Celtic Brian Scalabrine referred to as out to Hayward.

“Who would win, in the event you guys performed a match right now?’’ Scalabrine requested.

Hayward smiled and, with out hesitation, pointed to McEnroe.