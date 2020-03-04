goodbye-jameis-winston,-hello-teddy-bridgewater:-a-simple-answer-to-the-buccaneers’-qb-question

With the beginning of 2020 NFL free company approaching, the crowded quarterback carousel is spinning with loads of conjecture on the place a number of starters from final season are going to wind up. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are getting many of the consideration, however I’m additionally intrigued by what is going on to occur in Tampa Bay.

If I’m Buccaneers normal supervisor Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, I’ve seen sufficient of Jameis Winston, a giant expertise however an excellent greater turnover machine. There’s been hypothesis that Teddy Bridgewater could possibly be Tampa Bay’s prime goal in free company. That is the QB I might wish to herald after his terrific job in aid of Drew Brees final season in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 7-9 season, and if Winston had not thrown 30 interceptions and misplaced 5 fumbles, the Bucs probably would have been within the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot. He threw 9 extra picks than the second worst within the class (Baker Mayfield) and posted essentially the most interceptions within the league since Vinny Testaverde’s 35 in 1988. Winston’s seven pick-6s set an NFL document, and his 84.three passer ranking ranked 27th amongst starters.

These are some terrible stats, and it’s not like 2019 was an anomaly for the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner who was drafted first total in 2015. Winston’s profession document is 28-42 with a passer ranking of 86.9, and he has had just one season with fewer than 14 interceptions. His well-documented transgressions off the sphere go again to his faculty days at Florida State, and he was suspended by the NFL for 3 video games in 2018 when the league workplace punished him for what they deemed inappropriate touching of a feminine Uber driver two years earlier.

Final impressions converse loudly in these circumstances, and Winston’s remaining two video games final season left a foul odor in irritating residence defeats. He threw 4 interceptions towards Houston and one other two picks towards Atlanta. (He did play via torn meniscus, which required latest surgical procedure, and a damaged thumb.)

Whereas Licht understandably would hate to surrender on the participant he recognized as a franchise QB, he has to appreciate that, with no playoff berths in his six seasons as GM, he’s below stress to shortly get the Bucs on an upswing.​ Arians, who wasn’t in Tampa when Licht picked Winston, doesn’t have the identical attachment. At 67, the coach needs to do no matter it takes to win now, and a turnover-prone quarterback is just not what he needs.

Bridgewater is smart for Tampa Bay in some ways, beginning along with his expertise as a two-year starter in Minnesota. He has the pedigree of being a former Professional Bowler and playoff quarterback with the Vikings previous to his devastating knee harm in 2016.

Equally interesting to the Bucs and different potential suitors is Bridgewater’s means to guard the soccer. In his 5-Zero stint as Saints starter final season, he threw solely two interceptions and misplaced no fumbles. His work ethic is famend from his days as a starter in Minnesota, his diligence in rehab after the harm after which as Brees’ backup. Coaches love that trait in a participant.

Bridgewater’s signing with Tampa Bay would imply a return to his residence state since he’s from Miami. The Buccaneers’ proficient receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard must be engaging to him, and he could be excited to work with a coach in Arians who has helped develop the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck.​

Drafting a quarterback within the first spherical doesn’t appear to be a perfect choice for the Buccaneers. Sitting at No. 14, they must pay a steep value to maneuver into the highest 5 – 6, the place they could or might not have a shot at Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. They may keep put and draft a lower-rated QB resembling Jordan Love or Jacob Eason, however I doubt Arians needs to attend on a rookie quarterback’s improvement.

Licht and Arians want to make use of the upcoming draft and free company (with their plentiful wage cap house; reportedly $80 million) to enhance at offensive line and operating again as assist for whoever calls the alerts in 2020. The O-line gave up 47 sacks final season, and the operating sport ranked No. 24 within the league. The Bucs additionally may use assist in the secondary after rating as NFL’s third worst staff in go protection final 12 months.

What the Bucs soccer leaders shouldn’t do is speak themselves into placing the franchise tag on Winston at $27 million to allow them to purchase one other 12 months to see if he turns into extra constant and fewer careless. They’ve an impending free agent in Shaq Barrett who led the league with 19.5 sacks — he’s the man to hit with the franchise tag so Tampa Bay can see if he can produce a repeat of his profession 12 months. And maybe the Bucs can signal Bridgewater to a cope with a pleasant signing bonus that may give them a decrease first-year cap quantity than Winston’s potential franchise tag quantity.

Together with the Bridgewater chatter, there have been Brady rumblings surrounding the Bucs. If the 42-year-old quarterback leaves the Patriots (which nonetheless would shock me), I believe he’ll signal with a staff he thinks is nearer to being a Tremendous Bowl contender.

But if I had been in cost in Tampa Bay, even when Brady had curiosity in taking part in for the Bucs, I might desire Bridgewater, who’s 15 years youthful.

He additionally must be cheaper, and in his restricted responsibility final season, he performed higher in New Orleans than Brady did in New England.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice chairman/normal supervisor of the Vikings. He was chosen NFL Government of the 12 months in 1998. Diamond is presently a enterprise and sports activities marketing consultant who additionally does broadcast and on-line media work. He makes talking appearances to company/civic teams and faculty lessons on negotiation and sports activities enterprise/sports activities administration. He’s the previous chairman and CEO of The Ingram Group. Observe Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.