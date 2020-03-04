golf-qualifier-abandoned-due-to-fire

The PGA Tour Champions qualifier was decreased as a result of fireplace [credit: Darren Noel]

A PGA Tour Champions qualifier needed to be deserted after a close-by fireplace compelled the course to be evacuated.

The qualifier for the Hoag Traditional was lower quick and decreased to 9 holes when a hearth broke out subsequent to Goose Creek Golf Membership in California, the place former main champion Shaun Micheel was among the many 48 gamers in motion.

Fireplace initially broke out round 9.30am native time, though play continued for practically two hours earlier than gamers have been evacuated off the course after which later instructed to go away the property.

The main two gamers to have accomplished the entrance 9 and the very best two on the again 9 progressed [credit: Darren Noel]

The native Jurupa Valley fireplace division then ordered the rest of the spherical to be cancelled, leaving the 4 qualifiers to be determined based mostly on their scores from their opening 9 holes.

Micheel, David Morland, Cliff Kresge and England’s Andy Raitt have been the 4 gamers to progress, based mostly on their nine-hole scores, forward of the Hoag Traditional getting underway on Friday.

Kirk Triplett is defending champion on the occasion, the place John Daly, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer – who gained his 41st PGA Tour Champions title on Sunday – are among the many notable names in motion.