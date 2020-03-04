gina-gershon:-i-hit-bob-dylan-in-the-face-during-our-first-meeting

WENN/Instar

Throughout an interview on ‘Life Is Quick with Justin Lengthy’ podcast, the ‘Showgirls’ star recollects sparring with the ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ rocker when she took boxing coaching for ‘Sure’.

Gina Gershon‘s shut friendship with rocker Bob Dylan started when the actress by accident “smashed” him within the face.

The “Showgirls” star had simply taken up boxing coaching for 1996 mob film “Sure” when she discovered herself matched up with Dylan as sparring companions.

However their first spherical within the ring ended with a strong punch to Dylan’s jaw, and though Gershon was “mortified” by her flying fist, the singer merely laughed off the mishap.

“I met him and I punched him within the face, that is an sincere starting…,” Gershon mentioned on the podcast “Life Is Quick with Justin Lengthy“.

“We had been sparring and I hit him within the face. I hit him so laborious and I simply began laughing. I imply, I began crying (first) and he began laughing. (He mentioned), ‘I want an excellent lady to kick my a** every so often,’ and I used to be mortified! I would by no means even hit somebody earlier than! After I hit him, I by no means wished to spar once more, ‘trigger I am like, ‘How do you sort of hit somebody?’ I do not wanna be hit!”.

Blaming her tendency to battle again when underneath assault on her childhood expertise of life with a giant brother, she defined, “If somebody comes after me, I simply go like, ‘Arghhhhh!’ and so when Bob simply very calmly tapped me, I simply went, ‘Bam!’ I went loopy and I smashed him.”

Regardless of the rocky begin to their relationship, Gershon and Dylan grew to become good friends, and the legendary musician is the individual she now turns to every time she’s feeling a little bit out of kinds.

“He is nice, I really like him,” the actress gushed. “He is turn out to be an individual who, if I am on tour or if I have been on the highway, doing one thing, if I have been in other places, once I really feel weirdly not misplaced, however out of sync, I are inclined to name him…”.

Dylan, 78, helped to drag Gershon out of a current funk by inviting her to hang around at his Los Angeles recording studio, the place they only talked for hours.

“He is simply one among these guys, we simply discuss and discuss, and I swear to God, I do not know keep in mind half the stuff we speak about,” she laughed. “We simply get into the ethers, however we simply do not bulls**t about issues.”

And Gershon, 57, was given a little bit preview of some new materials Dylan had been engaged on: “He learn me some lyrics he was writing and he was all excited…,” she recalled. “I used to be pondering, ‘Oh my God, that is so cool.’ You possibly can see why he nonetheless loves doing what he does and he is excited…”

“I by no means give it some thought (his degree of fame) once I’m with him, like, ‘Oh, he is Bob Dylan,’ and I believe that is what he likes about it.”