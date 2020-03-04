foster-city-voters-appear-to-favor-recalling-controversial-councilman-herb-perez

FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — Early voting outcomes Tuesday night time confirmed Foster Metropolis residents voting overwhelmingly to recall Metropolis Councilman Herb Perez as a result of his repeated insults of metropolis residents and “bullying.”

Perez, who has served on the council since 2011, has been identified to name residents “delusional morons” and “malfeasant malcontents.”

The verbal abuse and accusations of Perez voting in favor of growth within the metropolis spurred a gaggle of residents to launch the recall effort final Could.

With almost 5,000 vote-by-mail ballots forged early and counted, the recall effort has the help of 77.61 p.c of voters whereas 22.39 p.c



of voters mentioned he shouldn’t be recalled.

Within the occasion voters do oust Perez from the council, they will even select his successor from former police Capt. Jon Frooman and neighborhood activist Patrick Sullivan. Early voting confirmed Frooman with a transparent lead of 61.93 p.c in comparison with 38.07 for Sullivan.