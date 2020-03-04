fort-worth-isd-may-remain-offline-through-spring-break-after-malware-attack

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Fort Price ISD are crediting “quick action” by their expertise workforce with defending scholar’s and trainer’s private info after Tuesday morning’s malware assault.

Superintendent Kent Scribner stated the assault impacted the district’s area controller server. However the assault was rapidly contained after their workforce, together with CISCO and Microsoft, labored fastidiously and intentionally to convey methods again on-line.

Regardless of this, the district could stay offline for the remainder of this week and, fairly probably, all through spring break as they examine.

Scribner stated he is aware of that “presents some hardships and work-arounds for many,” but it surely’s “the prudent thing to do.”

The district can be in communication with legislation enforcement – each the Fort Price Police Division and the FBI — to research the scenario.