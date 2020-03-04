former-massachusetts-tax-collector-must-pay-$100-per-week-restitution

The previous tax collector in a small Massachusetts city who pleaded responsible to stealing about $250,000 in municipal funds has been ordered to pay $100 per 30 days as restitution through the the rest of her three-year probationary interval.

Former Barre tax collector Marcia Langelier pleaded responsible to embezzlement in November 2018 and was sentenced to a 12 months in jail, The Telegram & Gazette reported Wednesday.

From 2006 till 2012, she stored tax funds residents paid in money after which falsified city data to cover the thefts, prosecutors stated. She used the cash to gas a playing behavior, authorities stated.

At a restitution listening to lately, it was disclosed that she had forfeited her pension and turned over her whole pension contribution to the Worcester Regional Retirement Board to the city as restitution. It was decided that she nonetheless owed $70,000 to the city.

The choose decided that as a result of she can’t thoughts significant employment and has medical points, she should solely pay $100 per 30 days whereas on probation, which ends in June 2022.