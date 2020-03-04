former-giants-punter-shows-class-to-thief-who-stole-his-super-bowl-ring

Former NFL punter Steve Weatherford introduced Tuesday on Instagram that the Tremendous Bowl ring he received with the Giants was stolen by somebody who broke into his car. By itself, the theft is newsworthy to principally the Weatherford family.

Weatherford’s phrases to the bandit took it to a different stage, nonetheless.

After lamenting the loss, Weatherford ended his publish by writing: “Mr. Neighborhood Robber man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life, the identical means it has for different individuals the previous 6.5 years I’ve had possession of it. It wasn’t my hand that received it, however I might like your hand to put on it.”

Weatherford did have a hand within the Giants’ Tremendous Bowl 46 victory over the Patriots on the finish of the 2011 season. He punted 4 instances within the recreation, averaging 40.eight yards, and held for kicker Lawrence Tynes.

He is hopeful that, with the Giants’ assist, he will not be empty-handed for lengthy.

“I am hoping Mr. Mara reads this, and has the kindness in his coronary heart to ask @Tiffanyandco to dig up that wonderful 2012 mildew, make me a substitute Tremendous Bowl ring to provide to my son someday 🙏🏽,” Weatherford wrote, referring to staff co-owner John Mara.

“I am insured, I obtained the loot,” he added.

This is an up-close have a look at the ring from 2015 when Weatherford attended a Tremendous Bowl occasion in Arizona: