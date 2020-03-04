for-some-minnesota-farmers,-their-presidential-vote-in-2020-may-come-down-to-business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tremendous Tuesday could possibly be a gauge for a way Minnesota farmers are feeling concerning the 2020 election. For them the each day battle to remain in enterprise is what drives them to the polls.

For the previous few years they’ve been coping with tough climate and decrease costs for his or her crops that make it robust to show a revenue.

“At their very core, they are very independent. They are businesspeople and they try to make money on this landscape,” mentioned Dave Farr, a farmer and an agronomist.

For the previous few years, Farr has watched them battle with Mom Nature affecting their yields, and costs affecting their backside traces.

“I think they want a fair shot in the marketplace. I think they want a level playing field worldwide to market their products,” he mentioned.

That’s why Farr says many farmers initially supported President Donald Trump’s commerce warfare with China. Amongst them was Mike Penny, who farms close to Le Heart.

“I think we’re doing the right thing with this trade war, the only problem is it’s going to take some pain in the meantime,” Penny mentioned.

Nevertheless, Penny believes there are some farmers who’re rising an increasing number of annoyed. Between September 2018 and September 2019, 31 Minnesota farms file for chapter, a ten-year excessive.

Nonetheless, different political elements — equivalent to regulation and conservative views — will play a serious position come November.

“I would say if you looked at that in the past, the rural part of Minnesota … and the people who farm the land and live in our rural communities have been a little bit more on the conservative side of that agenda,” Farr mentioned. “So I don’t know if that moves a lot.”

Penny mentioned he didn’t need to see us “quit what we’re doing, if we do elect a Democratic candidate, just stop what we’re doing and go back to the way it was, and show some weakness on our side.”

WCCO additionally heard from different farmers who advised us that farm costs additionally have an effect on dealerships and lenders. They are saying candidates should show they can assist all features of the agriculture enterprise as a way to get their votes come November.