five-star-thomas-shreds-sri-lanka

West Indies win by 25 runs
Match Particulars
- Date
- 4th Mar 2020
- Toss
- West Indies received the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Pallekele Worldwide Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- R M P J Rambukwella,
R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L E Hannibal
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Pooran b Thomas
|7
|M.D.Ok.J. Perera
|b Russell
|66
|D.S.N.F.G. Jayasuriya
|c Cottrell b Thomas
|0
|B.Ok.G. Mendis
|c Pooran b Thomas
|0
|A.D. Mathews
|c Russell b Thomas
|10
|M.D. Shanaka
|b Thomas
|2
|P.W.H. De Silva
|lbw Powell
|44
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|c Cottrell b Powell
|11
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c Pollard b Bravo
|3
|S.L. Malinga
|b Cottrell
|8
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|9w, 1
|19
|Complete
|All Out, 19.1 Overs
|171
w indies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Cottrell
|2.1
|0
|14
|1
|O.R. Thomas
|3
|0
|28
|5
|Russell
|4
|0
|33
|1
|Pollard
|2
|0
|25
|0
|Bravo
|4
|0
|30
|1
|R. Powell
|4
|0
|31
|2