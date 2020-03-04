Home Entertainment Five-star Thomas shreds Sri Lanka

Five-star Thomas shreds Sri Lanka

By
Gsr
-
0
6
five-star-thomas-shreds-sri-lanka

Score Centre

  • Information
  • Pundits
  • Girls’s
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Outcomes
  • Tables

  • Groups

  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Rating Centre
  • Wager

Day 1 of 1

West Indies win by 25 runs

Sri Lanka vs W Indies

  • Scorecard
  • Report
  • Stats
  • Commentary
  • Cricket Betting
  • Finest Bits

Match Particulars

Date
4th Mar 2020
Toss
West Indies received the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Pallekele Worldwide Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R M P J Rambukwella,
R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
L E Hannibal
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.I.A. Fernando c Pooran b Thomas 7
M.D.Ok.J. Perera b Russell 66
D.S.N.F.G. Jayasuriya c Cottrell b Thomas 0
B.Ok.G. Mendis c Pooran b Thomas 0
A.D. Mathews c Russell b Thomas 10
M.D. Shanaka b Thomas 2
P.W.H. De Silva lbw Powell 44
N.L.T.C. Perera c Cottrell b Powell 11
I.U. Tillakaratna c Pollard b Bravo 3
S.L. Malinga b Cottrell 8
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan Not out 1
Extras 9w, 1 19
Complete All Out, 19.1 Overs 171
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 2.1 0 14 1
O.R. Thomas 3 0 28 5
Russell 4 0 33 1
Pollard 2 0 25 0
Bravo 4 0 30 1
R. Powell 4 0 31 2
Full Bowling Card

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv