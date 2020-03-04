final-democratic-delegate-tally-from-mn-primary:-biden-gets-38,-sanders-gets-27

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tremendous Tuesday has come and gone, and we’re now getting a greater take a look at how the democratic presidential candidates carried out in Minnesota’s presidential main.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota DFL Get together launched the ultimate Democratic delegate tally from Minnesota’s presidential main.

Minnesota has 75 delegates. In accordance with the Minnesota DFL, former Vice President Joe Biden obtained 38 delegates, Sen. Bernie Sanders obtained 27 delegates and Sen. Elizabeth Warren obtained 10 delegates.

Associated: Minnesota Presidential Main Election Outcomes 2020

Delegate allocations, nonetheless, are usually not remaining till the Minnesota Secretary of State certifies the first outcomes on March 10. The allocations are subsequently verified by the Minnesota DFL and Democratic Nationwide Committee.

Biden gained Minnesota Tuesday evening with almost 39% of the vote. He credited Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out and endorsed him Monday, for serving to him win the state.

It was an uncontested race on the Republican aspect. President Donald Trump is the first winner in Minnesota.

