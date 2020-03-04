fantasy-baseball-tiers:-catcher-rankings,-draft-strategy,-sleepers

Catcher is perhaps the best fantasy baseball place to plot a draft technique for: Seize somebody first rate within the center rounds or simply punt the place and seize a sleeper with some energy late. Achieved and accomplished. Rankings, tiers, projections — who cares? It is catcher. All of them do the identical factor anyway, proper?

Really…yeah, they form of do. No catcher actually steals bases, and only a few hit for prime averages. You are mainly various levels of energy and run manufacturing. Common enjoying time (particularly if he can get at-bats at one other place, which, once more, only a few catchers do anymore) is massive, as is the flexibility to get on base, which clearly helps in OBP leagues but in addition in commonplace leagues because of elevated run-scoring alternatives.

Heading into 2020 drafts, there is not a lot to argue about with the catcher rankings. You possibly can quibble over whether or not Will Smith needs to be larger or which sleeper you want greatest, however for probably the most half, this stays an afterthought place. Until you actually consider in valuing “place shortage”, you are most likely not going to focus on a particular catcher in a particular spherical. You are going to see how the draft unfolds, and if a sure participant looks as if first rate worth, you may seize him. In any other case, you may wait a couple of rounds for a man who might simply as simply put up related or higher numbers.

That final level is why the “place shortage” argument would not essentially maintain water for this place. Certain, there’s a fairly clear top-two tiers as we sit right here in March, however as we noticed final 12 months with Mitch Garver’s breakout, Christian Vazquez’s shock marketing campaign, and even Smith’s late-season surge, there are all the time going to be first rate catchers rising. Once more, with all offering related varieties of manufacturing, there is not any actual want to succeed in except you actually worth these additional few SBs from J.T. Realmuto or the excessive OBP from Yasmani Grandal.

As all the time, we remind you that our tiers are separated by the kind of manufacturing a participant gives. That does not essentially imply {that a} participant in “Tier 3A” is healthier than a participant in “Tier 3B”; fairly, it signifies that they excel in numerous areas. That is necessary to acknowledge throughout your draft, as you is perhaps searching for energy over common or vice/versa relying on the kind of workforce you are constructing.

Who’re the very best fantasy baseball catchers?

If you wish to be the primary individual to draft a catcher, you may most likely have to tug the set off across the sixth spherical. That is just a little excessive for many homeowners, however J.T. Realmuto and Gary Sanchez are at the very least confirmed choices, with the previous offering a strong common and some steals along with good manufacturing numbers and the latter having main HR and RBI upside.

We put our Tier-1 catchers into separate sub-tiers as a result of they actually do various things. Realmuto is a extra balanced, all-around contributor, whereas Sanchez is rather more of a pure energy man. Should you drafted some moderate-power speedsters within the first 5 or 6 rounds — or you already know you may be focusing on one or two later — Sanchez may make extra sense to your workforce. Should you’re simply trying to have a superb catcher to maintain your workforce balanced since you belief your capacity to seek out values at different positions, then Realmuto is your man.

TIER 1A



J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

TIER 1B



Gary Sanchez, Yankees

2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Second-tier catchers

Many homeowners will attempt to goal a catcher from Tier 2 someday after Spherical 10. All ought to do related issues: Hit round 25-plus HRs, drive in 65-plus RBIs, and put up a mediocre-to-decent common. Runs are most likely the most important differentiator, and that is the place Yasmani Grandal shines because of a ridiculous 17.2-percent BB-rate final 12 months, which helped him put up a .380 OBP. Each marks have been profession highs, so it is doubtless they’ll come down this 12 months, however he is nonetheless on the prime of this tier. In OBP leagues, you may argue that he could be within the tier above.

You may make a case that Mitch Garver (31 HRs in 93 video games) and Will Smith (15 HRs in 54 video games) have simply as a lot energy upside as Sanchez, however since each have solely accomplished it as soon as of their careers, we’re taking a little bit of a cautious method with them. Should you really feel you want extra energy from the catcher spot, it is not loopy to succeed in a couple of rounds to seize them, maybe even taking them forward of Willson Contreras or Salvador Perez. What makes Perez barely extra fascinating is that the Royals are speaking about enjoying him at first base some this 12 months, so he is in good place to guide all catchers in video games performed, which provides him a legit enhance in worth, particularly in weekly leagues.

TIER 2



Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (additionally eligible at 1B)



Willson Contreras, Cubs



Salvador Perez, Royals



Mitch Garver, Twins



Will Smith, Dodgers

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Tier-Three catchers

It appears doubtless at the very least one catcher from Tier 3 will escape and bounce into Tier 2 heading into subsequent season, however it’s robust to pin down simply who that will likely be. All have first rate energy, with Omar Narvaez being probably the most intriguing after clubbing 22 HRs in Seattle final 12 months and transferring to a higher hitters park in Milwaukee this 12 months.

We separated Wilson Ramos and Francisco Mejia right into a separate sub-tier as a result of they’re extra prone to hit for first rate averages. Ramos has hit over .300 twice and is coming off a 12 months by which he hit .288. Mejia was a profession .295 hitter within the minors and hit .305 within the second half final season. The pedigree is there, although there are nonetheless some enjoying time considerations.

Finally, these gamers will go within the late-middle or late rounds of your draft. There isn’t any actual cause to succeed in for any of them. Sean Murphy is an intriguing sleeper after tearing up Triple-A and hitting 4 HRs in 20 video games within the majors final 12 months, however if you happen to wind up with Carson Kelly as an alternative, it is actually not that massive of a downgrade. Equally, one in all final 12 months’s breakouts, Christian Vazquez, should not be thought of a “must-have” at any level within the draft, as there are a number of catchers within the tier under who might simply have their breakouts this 12 months and move him within the rankings.

TIER 3A



Jorge Alfaro, Marlins



Omar Narvaez, Brewers



Christian Vazquez, Crimson Sox (1B)



Carson Kelly, D-backs



Sean Murphy, A’s

TIER 3B



Wilson Ramos, Mets



Francisco Mejia, Padres

Fantasy Baseball Breakouts, Bounce-Backs, and Boring Picks: Catchers

Should you determine to punt catcher and simply seize whoever is left within the late rounds, you may doubtless wind up with one in all these Tier-4 guys (in single-catcher leagues anyway). They’re all fairly related, sporting mediocre-to-poor averages to go together with first rate energy. Roberto Perez got here out of nowhere to membership 24 HRs final 12 months, and Tom Murphy posted 18 HRs in simply 76 video games, so clearly there may be some homer upside right here, however for probably the most half, you are not going to be too enthusiastic about any of those gamers. Danny Jansen, who disillusioned as a preferred sleeper decide final 12 months, is the lone teen trying to actually “escape.”

Buster Posey will get his personal sub-tier as a result of at this level, it is unlikely he’ll hit greater than 10 HRs in a season, however there’s nonetheless an opportunity he might put up a mean north of .280 and have an honest quantity of RBIs and runs. Nevertheless, his 4 appearances at 1B final 12 months have been the second-fewest of his profession, so his total manufacturing will likely be capped by a relative lack of video games. Nonetheless, if you happen to really feel your workforce is hurting in common and you’ve got waited till one of many final rounds to draft your catcher, you possibly can do worse than Posey.

TIER 4A



Roberto Perez, Indians



Tom Murphy, Mariners



Robinson Chirinos, Rangers



Kurt Suzuki, Nationals



Danny Jansen, Blue Jays

TIER 4B



Buster Posey, Giants

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: Catchers

It is most likely unfair to group all of those backstops into Tier 5, however except you are in a two-catcher league, you most likely should not even hassle with them. Some might escape and have a strong energy season with common enjoying time (Tucker Barnhart? Dom Nunez? Probability Sisco?), however for probably the most half, these are simply waiver wire guys you may decide up in the event that they’re on scorching streaks.

We’re not separating these guys into sub-tiers as a result of they’re all simply last-resort picks, however if you happen to’re solely searching for energy, keep away from Yadier Molina and Willians Astudillo. The latter gives some common upside whereas the previous might have another season within the solar, however they most likely will not even hit 15 HRs, which many of the different gamers on this tier at the very least have the prospect to do.

TIER 5



Yadier Molina, Cardinals



Travis d’Arnaud, Braves (1B)



Martin Maldonado, Astros



Jason Castro, Angels



Pedro Severino, Orioles



Tucker Barnhart, Reds



Yan Gomes, Nationals



Dom Nunez, Rockies



Mike Zunino, Rays



Probability Sisco, Orioles



Willians Astudillo, Twins (1B, 3B)



Tony Wolters, Rockies



Austin Romine, Tigers



Jacob Stallings, Pirates