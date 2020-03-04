FA Cup: Leicester vs Birmingham latest

By
Gsr
-
0
2
fa-cup:-leicester-vs-birmingham-latest



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Daniel Crowley (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



substitution icon

Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Jefferson Montero replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.



substitution icon

Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Daniel Crowley replaces Kerim Mrabti.



substitution icon

Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Hamza Choudhury replaces James Maddison.



goal icon

Aim! Leicester Metropolis 1, Birmingham Metropolis 0. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) header from the centre of the field to the underside left nook. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.



yellow_card icon

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) is proven the yellow card.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked.



miss icon

Try missed. Ben Chilwell (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is excessive and broad to the proper. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira with a cross.



offside icon

Offside, Leicester Metropolis. James Maddison tries a by ball, however Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.



substitution icon

Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Gary Gardner replaces Wes Harding.



free_kick_won icon

James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis).



corner icon

Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Harlee Dean.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.



substitution icon

Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Harvey Barnes replaces Demarai Grey.



miss icon

Try missed. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is shut, however misses to the proper from a direct free kick.



free_kick_won icon

Youri Tielemans (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis).



substitution icon

Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Youri Tielemans replaces Wilfred Ndidi.



attempt_saved icon

Try saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is saved within the prime left nook. Assisted by James Maddison.



yellow_card icon

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



corner icon

Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.



miss icon

Try missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester Metropolis) header from very shut vary is just too excessive. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a nook.



corner icon

Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Harlee Dean.



free_kick_won icon

James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Dennis Praet (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham Metropolis).



start icon

Second Half begins Leicester Metropolis 0, Birmingham Metropolis 0.



first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Leicester Metropolis 0, Birmingham Metropolis 0.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Marc Albrighton (Leicester Metropolis) header from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick on the left wing.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis) header from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti with a cross.



corner icon

Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Dennis Praet.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Wes Harding (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Demarai Grey (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Wes Harding (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



miss icon

Try missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is shut, however misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.



free_kick_won icon

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis).



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Demarai Grey (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from the left aspect of the field is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



offside icon

Offside, Leicester Metropolis. Ben Chilwell tries a by ball, however Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.



miss icon

Try missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field misses to the left. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti following a set piece state of affairs.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



free_kick_won icon

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis).



corner icon

Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Demarai Grey.



free_kick_won icon

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham Metropolis).



attempt_saved icon

Try saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is saved within the centre of the purpose. Assisted by Scott Hogan with a headed move.



corner icon

Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.



attempt_blocked icon

Try blocked. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Scott Hogan.



corner icon

Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Maxime Colin.



miss icon

Try missed. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is just too excessive. Assisted by Dennis Praet.



free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis).



free_kick_won icon

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



start icon

First Half begins.



line_up icon

Lineups are introduced and gamers are warming up.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here