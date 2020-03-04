fa-cup:-leicester-vs-birmingham-latest



86′



Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester Metropolis).



86′



Daniel Crowley (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



84′



Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Jefferson Montero replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.



84′



Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Daniel Crowley replaces Kerim Mrabti.



84′



Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Hamza Choudhury replaces James Maddison.



82′



Aim! Leicester Metropolis 1, Birmingham Metropolis 0. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) header from the centre of the field to the underside left nook. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.



80′



Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) is proven the yellow card.



78′



Try blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked.



76′



Try missed. Ben Chilwell (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is excessive and broad to the proper. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira with a cross.



74′



Offside, Leicester Metropolis. James Maddison tries a by ball, however Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.



72′



Try blocked. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.



71′



Substitution, Birmingham Metropolis. Gary Gardner replaces Wes Harding.



70′



James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



70′



Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis).



68′



Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Harlee Dean.



68′



Try blocked. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.



66′



Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Harvey Barnes replaces Demarai Grey.



65′



Try missed. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is shut, however misses to the proper from a direct free kick.



64′



Youri Tielemans (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



64′



Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis).



60′



Substitution, Leicester Metropolis. Youri Tielemans replaces Wilfred Ndidi.



57′



Try saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is saved within the prime left nook. Assisted by James Maddison.



56′



Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.



55′



Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis).



55′



Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



54′



Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.



50′



Try missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester Metropolis) header from very shut vary is just too excessive. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a nook.



49′



Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Harlee Dean.



49′



James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



49′



Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis).



48′



Dennis Praet (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



48′



Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham Metropolis).







Second Half begins Leicester Metropolis 0, Birmingham Metropolis 0.



45’+2′



First Half ends, Leicester Metropolis 0, Birmingham Metropolis 0.



39′



Try blocked. Marc Albrighton (Leicester Metropolis) header from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.



35′



Try blocked. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.



35′



Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis).



35′



Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



30′



Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis).



30′



Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick on the left wing.



30′



Try blocked. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham Metropolis) header from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti with a cross.



29′



Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Dennis Praet.



29′



Try blocked. Wes Harding (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked.



28′



Foul by Demarai Grey (Leicester Metropolis).



28′



Wes Harding (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



27′



Try missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is shut, however misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.



27′



Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



27′



Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis).



25′



Try blocked. Demarai Grey (Leicester Metropolis) proper footed shot from the left aspect of the field is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.



24′



Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester Metropolis).



24′



Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



19′



Offside, Leicester Metropolis. Ben Chilwell tries a by ball, however Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.



19′



Try missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field misses to the left. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti following a set piece state of affairs.



18′



Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester Metropolis).



18′



Scott Hogan (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the attacking half.



17′



Ricardo Pereira (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.



17′



Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis).



17′



Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Demarai Grey.



14′



Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester Metropolis) wins a free kick on the proper wing.



14′



Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham Metropolis).



12′



Try saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is saved within the centre of the purpose. Assisted by Scott Hogan with a headed move.



12′



Nook, Birmingham Metropolis. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.



12′



Try blocked. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Scott Hogan.



10′



Nook, Leicester Metropolis. Conceded by Maxime Colin.



8′



Try missed. James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is just too excessive. Assisted by Dennis Praet.



7′



Foul by James Maddison (Leicester Metropolis).



7′



Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham Metropolis) wins a free kick within the defensive half.







First Half begins.