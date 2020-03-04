ex-cnn-anchor-bobbie-battista-lost-battle-with-cervical-cancer

CNN

The journalist and broadcaster died on the age of 67 on March 3, and her husband John Brimelow has since issued a press release assuring that she ‘is now in peace.’

Former CNN common Bobbie Battista has misplaced her battle with cervical most cancers, aged 67.

The journalist and broadcaster, who appeared on the information channel for 20 years, died on Tuesday, March 03.

“My expensive accomplice of 25 years of marriage has lower her earthly bonds and is now in peace,” her husband John Brimelow mentioned in a press release.

Bobbie was an unique CNN Headline Information anchor when the community launched in 1981. She additionally fronted reveals like “TalkBack Stay”.