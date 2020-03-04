equal-prize-money-in-men’s-and-women’s-hundred





















2:06



Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred girls’s competitors, explains why equal prize cash for women and men is barely the beginning of their plan for gender equality

Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred girls’s competitors, explains why equal prize cash for women and men is barely the beginning of their plan for gender equality

The Hundred will provide men and women equal prize cash for the inaugural competitors this summer season.

The entire prize finances of £600,000 will likely be cut up 50-50 between the boys’s and girls’s tournaments and is a step in direction of the ECB’s long-term dedication to make cricket a gender-balanced sport.

Participant card sport for The Hundred

Beaumont ‘daring to dream’ of MCG closing

SA to face Australia in T20 semis

The brand new 100-ball occasion begins in July – the boys’s competitors begins with Oval Invincibles internet hosting Welsh Fireplace on Friday, July 17, and the ladies’s with Birmingham Phoenix in opposition to Manchester Originals on Wednesday, July 22.

Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred girls’s competitors, described the announcement as a major step in the correct course in direction of real gender equality within the sport however admitted they’re very conscious of discrepancies which nonetheless exist, most notably on the subject of salaries.

“The Hundred provides us a superb alternative to current males’s and girls’s cricket on the identical platform. All the pieces from the crew branding and identities – we’re doing every thing for each units of gamers,” she advised Sky Sports activities Information.

“It is an awesome second with a clean piece of paper, a sign of intent. Prize cash is an actual second we are able to make some noise about.

“Having mentioned that, we’re conscious that we’ve got quite a bit to do. We all know there’s a discrepancy within the salaries provided to the female and male gamers. That [parity] is one thing we’re working in direction of, gender stability in that house.

The entire prize finances of £600,000 will likely be cut up 50-50 between the boys’s and girls’s tournaments

“We’re on a journey on the subject of salaries. I have been working for the ECB for six years now, beforehand within the communications crew, and I bear in mind writing the press launch for the primary skilled contracts within the England girls’s crew.

“In case you have a look at how far we’ve got come within the 5 years, I’m actually excited concerning the course of journey and the place we may be in 5 years’ time.

“We all know that the typical feminine wage is 12 per cent of the males’. It is one thing we’re aware of and we’re doing every thing we are able to to redress that stability however it’s not going to occur in a single day.

“The factor to emphasize is that it isn’t simply concerning the prize cash. Alongside this announcement, we even have a model new reworking girls and women motion plan. We’re going to see the ECB make investments £20m within the subsequent couple of years to assist create a powerful base for girls and women in cricket. We have an ambition to extend that to £50m over the following 5 years.”

England Ladies captain Heather Knight, who will lead London Spirit in The Hundred, mentioned: “This can be a nice announcement for girls’s sport.

Heather Knight will captain London Spirit in The Hundred

“Ladies’s skilled cricket is on an thrilling journey and while there’s nonetheless a technique to go to understand gender parity, this transfer from The Hundred is a major step in the correct course.

“We’re all actually enthusiastic about enjoying within the new competitors and hopefully inspiring extra younger women and boys to choose up a bat and ball.”

A particular precedence window for tickets to standalone girls’s matches in The Hundred will likely be accessible from 9-16 March.

For the most recent information and ticket info, go to thehundred.com and comply with on Instagram @thehundred.