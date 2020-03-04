‘england-taking-extreme-caution-with-vunipola’





















2:25



Will Greenwood says England are taking no dangers regardless of Mako Vunipola exhibiting no signs for coronavirus

Will Greenwood says England are taking no dangers regardless of Mako Vunipola exhibiting no signs for coronavirus

England are taking “excessive warning” with Mako Vunipola after standing him down on medical recommendation following his journey to Tonga by way of Hong Kong, in accordance with Will Greenwood.

England wouldn’t permit Vunipola to hitch their coaching camp, as anticipated, forward of Saturday’s Six Nations match with Wales at Twickenham regardless of exhibiting no signs for coronavirus.

England: Vunipola stood down on medical recommendation

Six Nations: Matches set to go ahead

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick says England stood down Vunipola after taking medical recommendation due to their 24/7 coaching camp atmosphere.

Vunipola, although, has been to Saracens’ coaching floor and will play for his membership in opposition to Leicester within the Gallagher Premiership on the weekend.

Saracens say that Vunipola was examined by the membership’s medical employees.

Greenwood instructed Sky Sports activities Information: “Excessive warning can be the view that England are taking. In camp when they’re at Pennyhill Park within the week main as much as a match they might share rooms.

0:42 Maro Itoje says England’s gamers are being additional cautious in camp however that handshakes are but to be banned Maro Itoje says England’s gamers are being additional cautious in camp however that handshakes are but to be banned

“Saracens are saying they’ve checked the protocol. He did not keep in Hong Kong, he was in transit. He has not proven any indicators of any in poor health well being and subsequently if he’s ticking these packing containers then away you go.

“I believe excessive warning can be the way in which England are adopting their view. The argument is why threat it with the nationwide group if there are nonetheless extra Six Nations video games nonetheless to go if he isn’t desperately wanted to play on this sport, it isn’t a World Cup remaining and the gamers in his place are doing exceptionally effectively.

“The props protecting for Mako on the minute, Joe Marler and Ellis Genge are doing an excellent job. Genge got here off the bench at Murrayfield and scored the profitable attempt, Marler was big in opposition to Eire.

“So if there is no such thing as a must threat then why take the chance?”