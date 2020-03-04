elisabeth-moss-reacts-to-tom-cruise-engagement-rumors:-i-actually-was-confused

WENN/Instar/Mario Mitsis

‘The Handmaid’s Story’ star is requested to share her ideas on the tabloid stories of her secret romance with the ‘High Gun’ actor throughout an look on ‘Watch What Occurs Stay’.

Elisabeth Moss was left “confused” by mates asking if she was secretly engaged or married to Tom Cruise after they learn tabloid stories of a romance.

Over the previous few years, a number of U.S. tabloids have revealed tales linking the celebrities, who each practise Scientology.

Throughout an look on “Watch What Occurs Stay“, host Andy Cohen requested Elisabeth concerning the rumours, and “The Invisible Man” star revealed that they’re unfaithful and have change into one thing of a joke amongst her buddies.

“I truly was confused and likewise primarily received texts from folks being like, ‘I did not know, why did not you inform me (about marrying Tom)?’ And simply confusion from my mates, however primarily poking enjoyable at it ‘trigger clearly they knew it wasn’t true,” she defined.

Elisabeth was much more shocked when she noticed what was supposedly {a photograph} of her and Tom collectively – as she may inform it wasn’t her.

“I noticed it on the quilt of one of many gossip magazines, and I used to be like, ‘I’ve by no means had that haircut’,” she defined. “Like, it was imagined to be an image of the 2 of us and I used to be like, ‘I’ve by no means styled my hair like that.’ ”

Elisabeth did marry the actor and comic Fred Armisen in 2009 however they separated after lower than a yr of marriage and divorced in 2011.