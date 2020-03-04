election-2020:-smith,-garcia-vie-for-25th-congressional-seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Early returns point out the race to fill California’s 25th Congressional district seat will probably go to a runoff election in Might.

Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia are main the polls to fill the seat previously held by Katie Hill.

After Hill, a freshman Democrat, resigned final 12 months amid a scandal and ethics probe, Republicans have been vying to safe her seat whereas Democrats have been hoping to maintain maintain of it. Candidates wanted 50 % plus one vote to take the seat tonight.

Democrat Christy Smith addresses supporters at Tuesday evening election occasion. (credit score: CBSLA)

Outcomes as of two hours after the polls closed present Smith within the lead with about 30 % of the votes. Garcia is coming in shut second with 26 % of the vote. Each try to beat out Republican Stephen Knight, who was the previous incumbent and misplaced the seat to Hill in 2018. Knight presently has about 21 % of the votes.

If the race goes to a runoff election, the particular basic election on Might 12 will decide who will serve the rest of Hill’s time period, with the highest two finishers from Tuesday’s election competing for the seat.

Smith has acquired endorsements from a number of high-profile Democrats, together with Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. She advised the group at her election evening occasion that she’s ready to struggle for the seat in a runoff.

“We know, based on tonight’s numbers, it is highly likely we will go to a May 12 runoff to defend this seat,” she mentioned. “The eyes of the nation will turn to California’s 25th.”

At his election evening gathering, Garcia mentioned he’ll proceed to run a grassroots marketing campaign in hopes of turning the district purple.

Republican Mike Garcia hopes to show California’s 25th Congressional district purple with this election. (credit score: CBSLA)

“That’s been the magic ingredient here,” he mentioned. “This is a true grassroots effort. People are recognizing that I’m a patriot, I’m not a politician.”

Along with the particular election, the identical candidates are going through off in a repeatedly scheduled major election for a similar seat. The highest two finishers will face off to take over the seat in the course of the November Three basic election. Smith can be main this election, per early returns.

The 25th district stretches from Santa Clarita to Simi Valley.

