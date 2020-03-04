election-2020:-early-returns-show-voters-split-on-measure-fd

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Measure FD is a Los Angeles County property tax measure that might permit the Los Angeles County Hearth Division to rent extra firefighters and paramedics, improve its gear and higher serve the general public.

(Credit score: CBSLA)

Early returns confirmed voters have been break up on the measure that requires 67% of voters to approve it to be able to move.

With the approval of the voters, the measure would levy a brand new parcel tax of 6 cents per sq. foot on residential and industrial buildings in unincorporated county areas and within the 58 cities that contract with the county for fireplace safety and emergency companies beginning subsequent yr.

“In the last decade, our call volume has gone up 50% while our staffing has only gone up 5%,” Chief Daryl Osby stated in help of the measure.

Osby stated the measure will add $133 million to the division’s funds yearly, permitting them to buy new gear and rent further firefighters, paramedics and employees.

“The ability to save seconds or minutes on calls, could make the difference between living and dying,” Osby stated.

Click on right here for full Tremendous Tuesday election outcomes.