LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Proposition 13, no relation to the 1978 proposition capping property taxes, is a $15 billion bond measure geared toward enhancing faculty, group faculty and college facility tasks.

Early returns confirmed voters have been against the measure, with 58% voting in opposition to and 42% voting in favor.

The proposition would have allowed the state to borrow $15 billion for varsity enhancements. Colleges hoping to get a few of that cash for capital tasks would then put up half the price of the venture, with the opposite half coated by the state.

Moreover, if the district serves a variety of low-income college students, the state would have funded tasks at the next fee.

“Schools have pipes with lead in them, they have asbestos,” Shereen Walter, California PTA laws director, stated. “Our school children need to be in environments where they’re safe, where they’re seismic retrofitted.”

The proposition would prioritize tasks that take away lead and retrofit faculty buildings for earthquake security.

“There’s not money for schools to run the regular programs that they run,” Walter stated. “Let alone general fund money that’s going to come forward for school facilities.”

