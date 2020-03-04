election-2020:-early-results-show-voters-overwhelmingly-support-measure-r

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Measure R is a poll initiative that might considerably strengthen civilian oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division and would focus county officers on bettering psychiatric care, drug remedy and different providers for people who find themselves presently despatched to jail.

Early returns confirmed voters strongly assist the measure with 420,370 voting in favor and 180,347 voting in opposition to.

Although the Board of Supervisors already moved forward final yr with variations of every of those steps, voters’ approval would transcend what the board may accomplish in quite a few refined however vital methods.

The Civilian Oversight Fee was initially created by the board in 2016 after households of jail inmates and others in communities most affected by police violence demanded transparency from the division, however with out the ability to concern subpoenas, the fee has not been in a position to provide a lot in the best way of precise oversight.

Measure R wouldn’t solely grant the fee subpoena energy, opening the division to additional civilian scrutiny, however it will additionally require the board to construct on work of group advocates, lecturers and attorneys who’ve been crafting a plan for alternate options to incarceration — together with higher community-based psychological healthcare.

The funding for the latter comes from cash that, till just lately, was slated to be spent on new jails.

