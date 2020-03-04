egle-hosts-informational-meeting-regarding-petro-chem-cleanup-activities

Detroit, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Division of Setting, Nice Lakes, and Vitality (EGLE) is internet hosting a dialogue relating to environmental investigation and cleanup actions occurring at Petro-Chem Processing Group of Nortru, LLC.

The assembly might be March 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. to eight p.m. on the Wayne State College Group Arts auditorium. The situation of the auditorium is 450 Reuther Mall, Detroit.

The agenda for the assembly is as follows:

• 6:00 p.m. Open Home – The group is invited to fulfill one-on-one with EGLE workers. Questions and conversations with workers are welcome.

• 6:45 p.m. Presentation – Study previous and present operations on the facility, what has been performed to determine and take away the contamination on the facility, and what might be performed to additional deal with the contamination.

• 7:15 p.m. Informational Session – The group is invited to ask questions of a panel of representatives from EGLE.

Background on the Petro-Chem cleanup contains the next:

On February 18, 2019, EGLE, Supplies Administration Division, acquired a piece plan from Petro-Chem that features actions to scrub up soil and groundwater contamination and to research whether or not contamination on the web site has migrated or contains extra contaminants.

Present Cleanup actions embody:

1. Removing of a berm of contaminated soil on the western a part of the property, adopted by a pilot examine of kit that removes contaminants from the soil and groundwater beneath the berm.

2. Analysis of whether or not chemical vapors from the contamination are coming into on-site and/or off-site buildings.

3. Continued monitoring of groundwater for methyl-tert-butyl-ether.

4. Investigation of whether or not per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are current in groundwater.

Up-to-date data on the Petro-Chem license and cleanup actions is on the market at Michigan.gov/EGLEPetro-Chem.

For digital updates associated to Petro-Chem, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEConnect, click on on the purple envelope, and subscribe to the Petro-Chem native subject checklist.

For questions concerning the license or cleanup actions, please contact Daniel Dailey at 517-242-7261 or [email protected]

For media inquiries, contact Jill Greenberg, EGLE Spokesperson, [email protected], 517-897-4965.

