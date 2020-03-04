early-returns:-fate-uncertain-for-ca-school-bond,-sf-affordable-housing-measure-on-fence

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The destiny of Proposition 13–the state’s measure to authorize $15 billion in bonds for public colleges–was unclear following early returns on California Major Election Day.

Prop 13 is a $15 billion bond to restore and modernize getting old colleges, lots of that are greater than a half-century outdated and have points starting from leaky roofs and outdated wiring to poisonous mildew.

In early returns, “no” votes have been main, however the margin tightened because the night time wore on. Proposition 13 wants a easy majority to move.

58% voted “No” and 42% voted “Yes” as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, with 49% of precincts reporting.

And different measures and native positions have been being voted on throughout the Bay Space on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco voters took to the polls Tuesday and appeared to approve all 5 measures on the poll, in line with the preliminary election outcomes.

Proposition A appeared to garner greater than 70 % of the vote, properly above the 55 % wanted to move. The measure requested voters whether or not to permit the Metropolis Faculty of San Francisco District to promote $845 million in bonds to renovate the college’s buildings, together with seismic retrofitting and environmentally sustainable upgrades.

Measure D is will nice property homeowners who depart their retail retailer fronts empty. It requires a two-thirds majority to move and appeared to be heading there; 66% voted “Yes” and 34% voted “No” as of 10 p.m.

Measure E would prohibit new workplaces from being inbuilt San Francisco if town can’t meet state-mandated inexpensive housing targets. However as KPIX’s Susie Steimle stated in her collection Challenge Residence, town by no means meets these targets. Measure E wants a majority to move–it had 54% “Yes” and 46% “No” votes with 42% of precincts reporting at 10 p.m.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Measure C in Santa Clara County would set up six districts and one metropolis council member can be elected in every district. A majority is required to move, and 60% have been in favor with 40% in opposition to it at 10 p.m., with 24% of precincts reporting.

Measure E is a property switch tax that may generate $70 million for the final fund. 53% of voters have been for Measure E, with 95% precincts reporting at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma County Supervisors Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins are main their challengers to retain their seats on the board and incumbent Shirlee Zane is trailing former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey in her bid for a fourth time period, in line with unofficial election outcomes.

Gorin has 57.5% and Sonoma Metropolis Councilman David Prepare dinner has 41.5% of the votes in District 1 with 88.6% of the precincts



reporting.

Hopkins has 78% of the vote and challenger Mike Hilber has 21.2% of the votes with 85.7% of the precincts within the District 5 outcomes. Zane has 44.6% and Coursey has 54.3% of the vote in District Three with 93.5% of the precincts reporting.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Measure C in Alameda County has been referred to as the Look after Children Ordinance. A half cent gross sales tax would enhance early well being care and training for kids.

Measure D is supposed to assist with fireplace response occasions in unincorporated communities. Bonds may also assist with fireplace station repairs. It requires a two-thirds vote to move.

In Emeryville, Measure F provides 1 / 4 cent gross sales tax to assist with public security, a lot of it revolving round police and fireplace sources. It additionally wants two-thirds to move.

Oakland’s Measure Q is a parcel tax of about $150, which is able to largely go towards homeless companies in addition to getting folks into homeless shelters. Measure Q additionally wants a two-thirds vote to move.

MARIN COUNTY

Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties are rejecting a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent gross sales tax for the operation of the Sonoma-Marin Space Rail Transit’s SMART practice, in line with Tuesday’s preliminary outcomes.

Measure I wants two-thirds % approval and acquired solely 47.2 % of mail-in votes as of Tuesday in Sonoma County. Measure I acquired 50.6 % approval of mail-in voters with 25 of 157 precincts reporting in Marin County. The prevailing tax expires in 2029.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Incumbent Supervisor Federal Glover, in search of his sixth and what he says can be his remaining time period on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, was main after early returns Tuesday night time over challengers Gus Kramer and Sean Trambley.

With solely mail ballots counted after polls closed at eight p.m., Glover had 49.4% of the vote. Kramer, Contra Costa County’s assessor for the previous 26 years, had 27.2%, and Martinez planning commissioner Trambley 23.4% .

Except Tuesday night time’s winner will get greater than 50% of the vote, the 2 prime vote-getters will face off within the common election in November.

Measure J — a 35-year half-cent gross sales tax to boost cash for native roads, buses, rail, ferries and different transportation enchancment tasks in Contra Costa County — seems to have fallen far in need of the two-thirds approval wanted to move, in line with preliminary outcomes.

The measure had gotten 48.1% approval on mail-in ballots, and 51.9% disapproval. Measure J would increase an estimated $103 million over the 35 years to “directly benefit Contra Costa County residents.”

