dunkin’-will-launch-free-donut-fridays

Pink velvet lattes. Matcha lattes. Snackin’ Bacon.

Dunkin’ has been on an modern spree currently, experimenting with new merchandise that, sure, even embrace a bag of sugar- and pepper-dusted bacon strips.

Its newest providing: Free Donut Fridays, which launch March 6 and run by March 27. As a part of its TGIFDF — Thank God It’s Free Donut Friday — marketing campaign, Dunkin’ will supply members of the DD Perks Rewards Program a free doughnut with the acquisition of any beverage. Anybody who isn’t a part of the rewards program can join on-line or on the Dunkin’ app.

One free doughnut on a Friday may not be sufficient of a perk for some, so Dunkin’ goes a step additional and providing a 12 months’s value of free doughnuts to 4 fortunate winners who give you a TGIFDF cheer and submit it on Instagram.

The chain obtained some assist from nationwide cheerleading phenom Gabi Butler, who stars within the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” On Wednesday, Butler kicked off Dunkin’s problem with an Instagram video of her personal.

Cheer movies or tales should use the hashtag #FDFSweepstakes and tag @Dunkin. The competition is at the moment working and can stay open till March 26, with one winner chosen every week; try the entire listing of guidelines right here.