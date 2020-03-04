driver-in-critical-condition-after-haverhill-crash-with-6-parked-cars,-police-say

The driving force of a Nissan Maxima who struck six parked vehicles in Haverhill Tuesday afternoon was listed in vital situation following the crash, authorities stated.

Haverhill police responded to the incident on Bailey Boulevard round 2:25 p.m., officers stated in a tweet.

The driving force, a 60-year-old native resident who was not recognized, was delivered to a Boston space hospital by a MedFlight helicopter, police stated.

Authorities are investigating the reason for the crash.