A Douglas man died on Sunday following a head-on crash with the driving force of a pickup truck who had been cited about seven minutes earlier than the accident, and fewer than two miles away from the scene, for dashing and never carrying a license.

Auburn Police Detective Sgt. R. Scott Mills stated 911 calls reported the preliminary “head on motor vehicle crash with entrapment in the area of 199 Washington Street (Route 20)” round 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Mills stated officers carried out first support on the 2 drivers — 34-year-old Douglas man Keith D. Arsenault, and Dennis A. Maccarone, 30, from Westminster — till Auburn paramedics made it to the scene and transported them each to the UMASS Memorial Medical Heart on Lake Avenue in Worcester.

Very unhappy. https://t.co/kFTAGyWVqT — Auburn Fireplace Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 2, 2020

Arsenault died from his accidents within the hospital on Sunday.

The Telegram & Gazette reported that Arsenault died simply two weeks earlier than his 35th birthday, and his fiancée, Laura Knight, stated he was a psychological well being affiliate for UMass Memorial Well being Care’s Psychiatric Remedy Restoration Heart.

Maccarone stays hospitalized.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Maccarone crossed from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane and crashed into Arsenault, who was driving a 2002 Subaru Impreza, Mills stated.

Maccarone, driving a 2011 grey Chevy Silverado, had reportedly obtained a quotation for dashing and never possessing his license simply seven minutes earlier than the crash and fewer than two miles away from the scene of the incident.

Whereas the investigation is ongoing, Maccarone has been charged with motorcar murder and negligent operation of a motorcar.

Mills stated he might be arraigned at a later date in Worcester District Courtroom.