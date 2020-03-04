donald-trump-plans-to-dump-vice-president-mike-pence-and-replace-him-with-nikki-haley,-and-this-is-when-he-will-make-the-announcement,-according-to-bullish-political-expert

It seems that President Donald Trump has plans to ditch his Vice President Mike Pence at any given an opportunity.

This main prediction has been made by Democrat and longtime CNN political analyst Paul Begala.

Begala is so bullish about his prediction that he even revealed the precise date when Trump would ditch Pence and who he’ll decide to switch him.

The political skilled strongly believes that President Trump goes to ditch Pence in favor of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, was the USA Ambassador to the United Nations underneath Trump.

Begala stated that the swap will occur on July 16, the day the winner of the first will give his speech because the Democratic nominee will give his acceptance speech.

Begala stated he’s assured that Trump will throw Pence “under the bus” due to his dealing with of the coronavirus and he added: “This is not a prediction. It’s a certainty. On Thursday, July 16 — that’s the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address — on that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms.”

Begala went on to say whereas at a panel dialogue on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) convention in Washington, D.C.: “You watch. Guaranteed. Trump put Pence in charge of coronavirus to throw him under the bus.”

In a latest interview with Fox & Mates, Haley was requested concerning the wild political rumor and he or she stated: “The vice president and the president are a great ticket together. They’re solid. Solid enough that they’re going to win together. There is no truth whatsoever that I would ever in any way look to get that position. I think Mike is great for that job, and I think that he’s the right partner for the president.”

Trump was requested the identical query, and he gave a really ambiguous reply: “Mike Pence is a great vice president, Haley would absolutely be involved in my 2020 campaign. She is a friend of mi, and shehe endorsed me with the most beautiful endorsement you’ve ever heard. She did a great job at the U.N.”

Trump is unpredictable.



