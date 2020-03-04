dixie-chicks-make-a-musical-comeback-with-“gaslighter”

The Dixie Chicks are again, ya’ll!

On Wednesday, the feminine nation music trio launched “Gaslighter,” their first single in 13 years, and an accompanying music video.

Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the track offers with a breakup. In 2019, singer Natalie Maines‘ finalized a divorce from Heroes alum Adrian Pasdar. The video, which isn’t in widescreen, depicts traditional, largely black and white pictures of People in america, with the Dixie Chicks sporting military-style outfits and marching in place on a TV program.

The track is the title observe of the group’s upcoming new album of the identical identify, set for launch on Could 1, and the band’s first single because the 2007 launch of “The Neighbor.”

The Dixie Chicks final dropped a studio album in 2006, Taking the Lengthy Approach, which marked their first main file since they famously confronted boycotts from right-wingers, together with many nation music followers, after Maines informed followers in 2003, days earlier than the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq started, that they had been ashamed Republican President George W. Bush is from their house state of Texas. The album hit No. 1 on the U.S. mainstream and nation chart.

Amid their trip of the music studio, the Dixie Chicks did tour periodically over the previous few years.