dixie-chicks-declare-war-on-‘liars’-in-their-first-new-song-&-video-in-14-years,-‘gaslighter’

The Dixie Chicks are again! The group simply dropped ‘Gaslighter,’ a track and video that seemingly blasts singer Natalie Maines’ ex-husband, whereas additionally slamming all of the ‘deniers’ and ‘big-timers’ on the market.

It’s been 14 years because the Dixie Chicks – Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Robison – launched their Grammy-winning seventh album, Taking The Lengthy Approach. Since then, the “controversial” trio has pursued solo albums, began aspect initiatives, and raised households, all whereas staying comparatively out of the highlight. Save for a visitor look on a Taylor Swift track, there hasn’t been any new Dixie Chicks music – till now. They simply launched “Gaslighter,” the title observe of their upcoming album, on March 4, and clearly, the wait was value it.

“We moved to California and followed your dreams,” sings Natalie. “I believed the promises you made to me / Swore that night ’till death do us part / But you lie-lie-lie-lie-lied.” Although the lyrics seemingly reference her divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar, “Gaslighter” has a common attain. Simply ask any lady who has been gaslit by her boss, her husband, or her household. The video can be simply as catchy, using army imagery, a contortionist, and the Dixie Chicks’ trademark harmonies.

The band, together with producer Jack Antonoff, introduced in June 2019 that they had been engaged on a brand new album and that it might arrive “someday.” Over half-a-year-later, the album was prepared, and Natalie Maines teased a clip of the track on Instagram and Twitter. The group additionally shared the definition of “Gaslighter,” saying it’s a “psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity.” Natalie additionally reveal how in 2005, she “witnessed Harvey Weinstein aggressively berate the two female directors of our documentary Shut Up And Sing. I sat there in stunned silence. It’s something I’ll always regret and will never repeat.”

It seems that as an alternative of draw back from the political stance that made them pariahs within the nation music world, the Dixie Chicks are embracing the position of being firebrands. In 2003, the Dixie Chicks voiced opposition to then-President George W. Bush’s choice to invade Iraq in 2003. “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas,” Natalie stated throughout a London live performance in 2003, feedback that appear so quaint and inoffensive in comparison with the toxicity flowing out of the White Home (and on-line.)

Following the remarks, nation music radio stations enacted Dixie Chick bans. There have been protests, boycotts and loss of life threats, however the Dixie Chicks soldiered on. They launched Taking the Lengthy Approach in 2006, with singles “Not Ready to Make Nice” and “Everybody Knows.” Although largely ignored by nation music radio, the album received large on the 49th Grammy awards. It received all 5 classes it was nominated in, together with Music of the Yr, Report of the Yr, and Album of the Yr. Following the discharge of their documentary, the band went on hiatus. Natalie launched a solo album, whereas Martie and Emily began Courtroom Yard Hounds.

They returned to radio in 2019, courtesy of Taylor Swift. The Dixie Chicks offering backing vocals on her track “Soon You’ll Get Better.” The track prompted indignant calls from listeners, in accordance with Rolling Stone, however nation stations had been seemingly testing the waters for a possible Dixie Chicks comeback. Whether or not or not “Gaslighter” will get airplay stays to be seen. They didn’t get the warmest reception once they carried out alongside Beyonce in 2016.