derby-vs-man-utd-preview

Crew information and stats forward of Derby vs Manchester United on Thursday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Wayne Rooney will face his former membership when Manchester United journey to Satisfaction Park to face Derby within the FA Cup.

Solskjaer: Rooney out to show he nonetheless has the combat

However the Rams are with out Duane Holmes, who’s out with an ankle damage, whereas Tom Huddlestone can be sidelined with a hamstring downside.

Krystian Bielik stays absent for the remainder of the season after a severe knee damage he suffered in December, however Ikechi Anya is closing in on full health after a long-term calf damage.



















Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a heat reception when he traces up for Derby on Thursday and may nonetheless pose a menace to his former membership



Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are set to overlook the journey.

Giggs: Unbelievable Fernandez has lifted Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the pair to overlook the fifth-round match with “little niggles”.

James was absent at Everton on Sunday, however Wan-Bissaka began. Marcus Rashford (again) and Paul Pogba (ankle) stay absent, whereas Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe stepped up their return to health for United’s U23s on Monday.



















Opta stats

Derby have misplaced their final eight FA Cup ties towards Man Utd, most lately within the third spherical in 2018. The final time they beat the Crimson Devils within the competitors was within the quarter-final of the 1896-97 marketing campaign.

Manchester United had been eradicated by Derby the final time the perimeters met in any competitors, with the Rams successful a penalty shootout in final season’s EFL Cup.

Derby wish to attain the FA Cup quarter-final for the primary time since 1998-99 – the Rams have misplaced every of their final 5 fifth spherical matches.

Man Utd have progressed from every of their final 10 FA Cup fifth spherical matches, reaching the quarter-final in every of the final 5 campaigns.

Manchester United have progressed from 45 of their final 46 FA Cup ties towards sides from a decrease division (together with finals), solely failing towards Leeds United in January 2010 in that run.

Derby’s Wayne Rooney has by no means scored in six appearances towards his former aspect Manchester United. The final participant to attain an FA Cup objective towards Man Utd having beforehand performed for the Crimson Devils was Danny Welbeck with Arsenal in March 2015.