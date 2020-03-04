denver-weather:-temperatures-to-top-60-degrees-wednesday,-nearly-70-degrees-by-friday

The Denver metro space’s climate will likely be heat and dry for the remainder of this week, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service.

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny and breezy with a excessive temperature close to 63 and gusts as excessive as 16 mph. The in a single day low will likely be round 30 levels.

Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a excessive close to 60 levels and an in a single day low round 31.

Friday is predicted to be sunny with a excessive close to 68 levels and an in a single day low round 37.

Saturday will once more be sunny with a excessive close to 67 and an in a single day low round 40 levels.

On Sunday there’s a probability of rain after 11 a.m. The day is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 63 and an in a single day low round 35. There’s a probability of rain and snow in a single day.

On Monday there may be once more a slight probability of rain. The day is predicted to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 57 levels and an in a single day low round 33.