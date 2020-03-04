denver-public-schools-to-cancel-classes-march-19-as-teachers-take-part-in-educator-day-of-action

DENVER – Colorado’s largest faculty district will cancel courses on March 19 as lots of its lecturers will present as much as the Colorado State Capitol as a substitute of the classroom to take part on the Colorado Schooling Affiliation’s Schooling Day of Motion.

The protest, organized every year by the CEA, sometimes brings a whole bunch of Colorado lecturers to the Capitol as they proceed to push for higher trainer wages and college funding, amongst different points.

In a letter despatched to district households, officers from Denver Public Faculties mentioned that due to the big variety of anticipated trainer absences that might not be lined with the assistance of substitute lecturers, the district determined to cancel courses throughout the district on Thursday, March 19. DPS mentioned greater than 1,000 educators mentioned they may request go away to take part.

Constitution colleges are a distinct matter, nevertheless, and households have been inspired to test with their particular person colleges to see if courses can be held.

Discovery Hyperlink packages shall be open to present Discovery Hyperlink and Enrichment households in any respect 44 websites throughout the district on March 19, district officers mentioned, and DPS won’t cost households camp charges. For extra info, click on right here.

