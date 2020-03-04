delaware-health-officials-investigating-mumps-outbreak-among-school-age-children-in-new-castle-county

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Well being officers in Delaware are investigating a mumps outbreak amongst school-age youngsters in New Citadel County. Delaware Division of Public Well being officers say the county has seven confirmed instances and two possible instances.

The confirmed instances embody 5 individuals from William Penn Excessive Faculty, one from George Learn Center Faculty and one from St. Georges Technical Excessive Faculty, officers say.

Officers say the impacted faculty districts and the well being division are working collectively to assist restrict the unfold of mumps and determine different potential instances.

A mumps outbreak is assessed by three or extra confirmed instances, in accordance with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.