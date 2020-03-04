delaware-governor-signs-bill-allowing-dogs-in-outdoor-seating-areas-at-restaurants,-beer-gardens

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Eating places and beer gardens in Delaware have gotten extra pet pleasant. On Tuesday, Gov. John Carney signed a invoice into regulation that permits canines in out of doors seating areas.

Below the regulation, canines should be leashed and companies should abide by well being rules and cleanliness guidelines.

“I was shocked to hear that pets couldn’t accompany their owners to restaurants after years of this policy not being enforced. Many, including myself, had no idea this policy existed,” Home Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, who sponsored the invoice, advised Delaware Enterprise Now.