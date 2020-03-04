deborah-dugan-accuses-grammy-organization-of-nomination-tampering-after-she’s-fired

WENN

The previous Recording Academy president has filed an official criticism with new accusations towards the Grammy group shortly after she was dismissed because the chief.

Ousted Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan has filed an official criticism following her dismissal.

Attorneys for Dugan, who was formally fired on Monday after being positioned on administrative depart in January 2020, filed courtroom papers citing new allegations, a few of which contain former Grammy Awards govt producer Ken Ehrlich.

In response to the papers, obtained by Selection, Dugan cites an e-mail written by Ehrlich on October 24, 2019, the place he and a “Mr. Mason” tried to make use of their positions to affect nomination votes.

“Particularly, Mr. Ehrlich tried to press the Academy into nominating a music by a specific famous person in an effort to enhance his capability to persuade the famous person to carry out on the Grammys,” the submitting states.

Selection stories Ehrlich wrote within the e-mail, “Wanting on the (American Music Awards) nominations this morning, it is extra about who’s NOT there than who’s… and (famous person) is unquestionably not gonna be completely happy. minor illustration at finest.”

It’s then alleged Ehrlich insisted, “there ought to be some dialogue in a sure room at your conferences subsequent week,” suggesting he tried to govern the nominations.

Dugan additionally alleges in her criticism that the academy has “subjected her to repeated, ongoing and egregious retaliation,” together with a lawsuit filed by Proskauer Rose who made “outrageous, false and frivolous allegations,” and contains emails from one other Recording Academy member who seems to assert that artists are nonetheless part of the choosing committee even when they’re up for their very own awards.

Dugan was positioned on administrative depart after she was accused of misconduct, whereas alleging sexual harassment and “egregious conflicts of curiosity, improper self-dealing by Board members, and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards,” calling the Recording Academy a “boys’ membership.” All of the claims have been denied by each events.