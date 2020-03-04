dallas-county-deputies-arrested-for-looting-home-depot-indicted-for-theft

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies accused of looting a tornado-damaged Residence Depot final December have been right this moment indicted for theft.

Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans – Dallas County Deputies arrested for theft. (credit score: Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Joseph Bobadilla, 25, and Rebecca Evans, 41, have been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

An arrest warrant confirmed Evans was working an off-duty job together with Bobadilla defending merchandise contained in the Residence Depot on Forest Lane left uncovered after a twister tore by means of city in 2019.

Authorities mentioned Evans would carry small, costly gadgets out of the shop underneath her uniform with out permission and “..took photographs of the stolen items with her cellphone and shared these photographs with him through messaging.”

She would then obtain a complete of $750 from Bobadilla for the stolen items, which he would take to a different Residence Depot retailer and return the merchandise for retailer credit score.

Evans reportedly admitted her function however instructed investigators, “The thefts were Bobadilla’s idea and he instructed her on what merchandise to steal.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s workplace mentioned Bobadilla was employed as a detention service officer in 2014, then was promoted in 2016 and assigned to visitors enforcement.

Evans labored for the sheriff’s workplace for 16 years. She was promoted to a deputy in 2007 after working as a detention service officer within the jail, officers mentioned.

Their indictment mentions that throughout the time Bobadilla and Evans stole instruments and {hardware} gadgets, the Residence Depot was together with in an space topic to a declaration of a state of catastrophe by Governor Greg Abbott.